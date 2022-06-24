Eagle County Fair and Rodeo announces royalty for 2023

The Eagle County Fair and Rodeo has selected a new queen and princess for 2023.

“Serving as rodeo royalty is a serious commitment with amazing rewards,” said Hanna Albertson, the Fair and Rodeo Advisory board chairwoman. “Reigning as queen and princess provides young women with the opportunity to serve as role models, helps them improve communication skills, builds their confidence, and allows them to serve their community.”



The 2023 Eagle County Fair and Rodeo Queen is Autumn Heinbaugh. She is the daughter of mother Reini Winter and stepfather Geoff Kahler, and father Mark Heinbaugh. She will be a senior at Eagle Valley High School. The 2023 Princess is Leila Devins. She is the daughter of Shana and Mike Devins. She will be a freshman at Eagle Valley High School. Their reign will begin July 30, 2022, at the conclusion of this year’s rodeo.



The current reigning queen of the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo is Anna Claire Melzer. She is the daughter of Chris and Connie Melzer. Anna Claire will enter her senior year at Eagle Valley High School. She barrel races, works with her horses, and volunteers for a nonprofit called Crawlin to a Cure. Princess Morgan Bodenhemier is the daughter of Hardy and Ellen Bodenhemier. Morgan will be a junior at Eagle Valley High School. She is an active member of 4-H and the Colorado State Rodeo Association. Their reigns end at the conclusion of the 82nd Eagle County Fair & Rodeo, July 30, 2022.



The purpose of the royalty program is to provide an opportunity for young women to become ambassadors for the county and the sport of rodeo by demonstrating rodeo knowledge, respect for the western way of life, and a commitment to their community. Royalty contestants are evaluated on their written application, interview, speech, poise, and horsemanship.



To learn more about this year’s Eagle County Fair and Rodeo and to purchase tickets, visit the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo website .