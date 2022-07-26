Eagle County Fair & Rodeo kicks off in Eagle

Eagle County's Freedom Riders will once perform this week at the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive photo

After a low-profile year in 2020 — thanks, COVID-19 — the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo came back in a big way in 2021. This year’s event hopes to build on that success.

The Fair & Rodeo actually started Monday, with the first 4-H check-ins and shows, but the event really kicks into gear starting Wednesday with this year’s first rodeo performance.

The highlights Admission to the fairgrounds is free. 4-H exhibits and demonstrations at the Eagle River Center. The PRCA rodeo is set for July 27-30. The Junior Livestock Auction is set for July 30 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle River Center. For more information, go to eaglecountyfairandrodeo.com .

Tanya Dahlseid, the fair manager, said this year’s rodeo, as usual, is a Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event. The bucking animals are provided by Cervi Championship Rodeo, a Greeley-based production company that works on rodeos throughout the West and Midwestern states.

Dahlseid encouraged rodeo fans to head to the event’s website for tickets. Shows on Friday and Saturday were already getting scarce early in the week.

Dahlseid added that all the vendor spaces are filled this year, so there will be plenty of food and merchandise on hand. Want a new belt, lemonade, and a funnel cake? You’ll find it at the fair.

You’ll also find a more green event. Working with Walking Mountains Science Center, the fair has zero-waste policies in place. The arena lights have been replaced with more energy-efficient LED units, and there are solar-powered lights along the walking paths.

The Friday and Saturday rodeo performances will be followed by music and dancing from Triple Nickel.

As you’d expect, there’s a carnival at the fair, with rides and attractions located near the Eagle River Center. Dahlseid noted this year’s carnival will have a kiddie land on the east side of the center.

But the all-day action is in the Eagle River Center, which is a tribute to a year’s worth of work and study by the county’s numerous 4-H clubs.

There are craft and animal exhibits, and the annual, and popular, open class, which features exhibits from needlepoint to giant zucchinis.

Jenny Leonetti, who runs the county’s 4-H programs, said club participation has skyrocketed in the post-pandemic era. Leonetti said club participation is up 15% over 2021, with more than 250 local kids involved in the various clubs.

Leonetti said this year started with more livestock participation than ever, but a bird flu outbreak cut those numbers.

While 4-H participation is lagging in neighboring counties, Leonetti said she believes the local surge is due to kids being around kids in those clubs.

“The more kids we have, they tell their friends,” Leonetti said.

The highlight of the fair for youngsters who have raised animals over the past year is Saturday’s Junior Livestock Auction.

Leonetti said last year’s auction shattered the fair’s old records. In all, bidders raised more than $550,000 for local youth, more than $200,000 more than the sale raised in 2019. Youngsters use auction proceeds for everything from buying animals and supplies for next year’s animals to seeding college funds.

When this year’s fair wraps up Saturday, Dahlseid and others may sleep in for a day, but then it’s time to get to work on the 2023 event.

“We have an amazing Fair Council,” Dahlseid said. “The minute this one ends we start working on next year.”