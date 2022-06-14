Eagle County Finance Department recognized for budget presentation and financial reporting excellence

Eagle County’s Finance Department was recently honored by the Government Finance Officers Association with two distinctions. First, the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the county’s 2022 budget, and second, for the 23rd consecutive year a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year which ended Dec. 31, 2020.



“Transparency and financial accountability is of paramount importance to our operations at Eagle County Government,” said Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney in a news release. “The budget presentations from our finance team are always clear, concise and thoroughly vetted. It’s simple to see the county’s strategic priorities reflected in the budget; we say what we’re going to fund and we fund community priorities. Congratulations to our Finance Department for more well-deserved recognition.”



The Budget Presentation Award recognizes exemplary budgeting practices among governmental entities. Budget awards are reviewed by members of the GFOA staff as well as outside professionals with experience in public-sector budgeting. According to reviewers, the county’s 2022 budget met nationally recognized guidelines for its effectiveness as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a public communications device.



The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.



For more information, contact Eagle County Chief Financial Officer Jill Klosterman at 970-328-3511 or at jill.klosterman@eaglecounty.us .