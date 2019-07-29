Eagle County fire agencies respond to wildfire southwest of Burns

Smoke from the wildfire burning in Western Eagle County.

Special to the Daily

Regional firefighters are monitoring a small wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon about 5 miles southwest of Burns on BLM land.

David Boyd, a spokesman for the Upper Colorado Fire Management Unit, said Monday evening that the fire is estimated to be no bigger than 5 acres and is at least a mile from any structures. The fire, which has been named the Red Dirt Cliff Fire, is located approximately 14 miles up Colorado River Road.

Burns said the blaze consumed pinyon-juniper woodlands and quicky grew, fueled by Monday’s windy conditions, as fire crews raced to the scene. About 30 firefighters, including eight BLM smokejumpers, battled the blaze. Boyd said crews would work until dark Monday before monitoring the fire overnight.

Agencies responding included the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Unit, Greater Eagle Fire and the Gypsum Fire Protection District.

A helicopter and two single-engine tanker planes also helped combat the blaze, Boyd said. A 20-person hand crew is expected to arrive Tuesday morning to help finish off the fire, Boyd said.