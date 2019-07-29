Eagle County fire agencies respond to wildfire southwest of Burns

Smoke from the wildfire burning in Western Eagle County.

Special to the Daily

UPDATE: Firefighters from various agencies in Eagle County are battling a 6-acre blaze on Bureau of Land Management land approximately 14 miles up Colorado River Road.

The fire, which has been named the Red Dirt Cliff Fire, is burning pinyon-juniper woodlands, according to David Boyd, a spokesman for the Upper Colorado Fire Management Unit.

Boyd said windy conditions helped the fire grow quickly but that it’s now moderating. The location of the fire is about 5 miles southwest of Burns.

#BREAKING

Multiple engines/brush trucks from Eagle County fire agencies responding to a #Wildfire approx. 14 miles up Colorado River Rd (Red Dirt drainage). Fire 1.5 acres and growing. Air resources en route. #RedDirtCliffFire@COWildfireInfo @EagleCountySO @EagleRiverFire pic.twitter.com/XrL7YWvzny — Greater Eagle Fire (@gefpd) July 29, 2019

