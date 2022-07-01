Eagle County fire, police agencies will be on the lookout for fireworks over Fourth of July weekend

Wildland fire crews will be on alert this weekend in case private fireworks start a blaze. Recent rains have tamped down the fire danger, but it's still quite dry.

Vail Fire and Emergency Services

The country’s Founding Fathers encouraged celebrating Independence day with “pomp and parade, with shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations.” That means fireworks. But please, don’t use your own.

What’s the law? Colorado law prohibits personal fireworks that explode or leave the ground. If you’re caught using those, you’ll probably get a ticket.

Local fire and police officials will be out and about this weekend, looking for trouble that includes the use of private fireworks. And those fireworks will be about the only ones to be found over the Fourth of July weekend.

Recognizing the effects of a drought cycle that’s now more than 20 years old, Vail, Avon and the Eagle-Gypsum communities have all replaced fireworks with either drone or laser light shows.

Private fireworks by definition aren’t used in controlled situations, which means potential danger to areas that remain pretty dry.

“This recent moisture is welcome, but years and years of drought will take more than just a couple of slight rainfalls (to cure),” said Tracy LeClair, the Eagle River Fire Protection District’s community risk Manager and public information officer.

LeClair noted that the district in 2021 had crews in wildland fire trucks cruising the populated areas of the district. Unless the weekend weather gets sunny and dry, that probably won’t happen this year.

But, LeClair added, “fire danger is still a thing,” despite the fact there are no current fire restrictions in place. That danger also exists in the backcountry, where help can be a long time coming.

Amber Barrett of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said it’s all hands on deck during the holiday weekend. That includes extra officer shifts for DUI patrols as well as beefed-up patrols in residential areas.

“We will have man- and woman-power everywhere — there are a lot of events in the county this weekend,” Barrett said.

Those events, along with the allure of a long weekend in the mountains, mean there will be thousands of guests in the valley.

LeClair said many of those guests come from places that aren’t in a decades-long drought.

LeClair said she hopes wildfire awareness in Colorado has increased in the past year or so. “I’m hoping people will be more cautious, but there’s always a few (knuckleheads),” she said. “We just hope people make smart choices.”