Eagle County fire restrictions will be lifted Wednesday

Recent snow, higher humidity and cooler temperatures have prompted officials to lift Eagle County's stage 1 fire restrictions as of Oct. 23 at 6 a.m. Conditions remain dry, though — please be careful.



EAGLE COUNTY — Fire managers and officials with state and local agencies have agreed to lift all fire restrictions in Eagle County beginning Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6 a.m.

Recent fire restrictions had prohibited campfires, smoking in certain areas, cutting, welding, and/or grinding near dry vegetation, operating certain types of vehicles without spark arrestors and the use of steel core or jacketed ammunition. Please keep in mind that the use of exploding targets, tracer rounds, steel core ammunition or fireworks is prohibited on all federal lands at all times.

Eagle County fire officials agree that recent moisture, increased humidity and cooler overnight temperatures have helped reduce the current fire danger. Officials still recommend using precautions as conditions remain dry and diligence is always needed in ensuring campfires watched closely when in use, and are completely extinguished — meaning cold to the touch.

Going into the weekend and with hunting season upon us, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to have fun while recreating outdoors. But residents and visitors are urged to keep safety in mind and to prepare before a wildland fire occurs.

For more information about fire restrictions in Eagle County, go to www. ecemergency.org.

View fire information across Colorado at http://www.coemergency.com/p/fire-bans-danger.html