Eagle County ‘Fire Weather’ watch for areas below 7,500 feet on Thursday, May 31

EAGLE COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a "Fire Weather" watch in effect for Thursday, May 31, for morning through evening. The watch was issued due to forecasted wind and low relative humidity for Eagle County and surrounding areas below 7,500 feet.

The watch covers Eagle County and surrounding areas of the Colorado River Headwaters below 7,500 feet.

The forecast for Thursday calls for southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph, as well as relative humidity of 11 to 16 percent.

Officials say new fire starts may be difficult or impossible to control due to fast rates of spread. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Possible Red Flag warnings may also be issued. All Eagle County burn permits are suspended during the fire weather watch.