Eagle County gets a boost from the state in the fight against drug overdoses

Here’s the law: From the Colorado Revised Statutes: 𝘈 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘩𝘰, 𝘪𝘯 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘵𝘩, 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯 𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘺 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘩𝘰𝘭 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘥𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘢 𝘭𝘢𝘸 𝘦𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘳; 𝘵𝘩𝘦 911 𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮; 𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘦 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘳 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘢 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘳 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘢 𝘴𝘺𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘤 𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘯𝘰𝘪𝘥, 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘢, 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘶𝘮𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘫𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘢 𝘰𝘳 𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘺𝘭 𝘢𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘩𝘰𝘭 𝘣𝘺 𝘢𝘯 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯, 𝘢𝘴 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘴: The 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘭 𝘢 𝘭𝘢𝘸 𝘦𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯 𝘌𝘔𝘛 𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘭 𝘢 𝘭𝘢𝘸 𝘦𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘴; T𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘩𝘪𝘮𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧 𝘰𝘳 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧 𝘵𝘰, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘸 𝘦𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘳, 𝘌𝘔𝘛, 𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳; T𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘺 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘩𝘰𝘭 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘥𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘴𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘺 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘩𝘰𝘭 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘥𝘰𝘴𝘦.

Local efforts to cut down on opioid overdoses got a boost recently.

Eagle County and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently signed an agreement to send supplies of a couple of key weapons in the battle against fentanyl and other opioid overdoses.

One of those weapons is a supply of fentanyl test strips , small strips of paper that can detect the presence of that drug in pills, powders and injectables.

The county is also receiving more supplies of Naxalone, otherwise known as Narcan. That drug can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The job now is to get those items into the hands of those who need them. Eagle County Director of Public Health Heath Harmon said his department is still working to coordinate how to distribute the items to organizations that can put them where they’re most needed.

Maggie Seldeen is the founder and director of Rocky Mountain Harm Reduction . That Garfield County-based group operates in five counties, including Eagle County. The nonprofit works to get protective items into the hands of those who need them. The inventory includes supplies of Narcan and test strips, as well as sterile use equipment for “snorting, smoking and injecting.” The organization also provides support for those who use drugs, and those seeking help with recovery. Referrals to healthcare, legal aid and housing resources are also available.

In an email, Seldeen wrote that working with public health agencies “allows our organization to have more capacity to dedicate to community education and direct services.”

Seldeen wrote that “every American medicine cabinet should have Narcan. You never know when you may witness an opioid overdose in the home or community… If you want to be prepared to save a life, you should always carry Narcan.” And, she added, anyone who uses recreational drugs should be in the habit of testing those drugs for the presence of fentanyl.

But, she added, Narcan is still essential, even for those who test their drugs.

Seldeen’s email noted that Colorado law allows anyone to carry, distribute and administer Naran. The same legal immunity also applies to test strips. The law also provides immunity from prosecution from those who report, or suffer from, overdoses.

Harmon noted that Rocky Mountain Harm Reduction has “a lot of trust and credibility in the community.” Eagle County Paramedic Services is also a trusted partner.

Paramedic district director Brandon Daruna said anyone can come to any of the district’s facilities to pick up Narcan. The person gets a paper bag with two nasal doses.

“We want the community to feel comfortable with calling us,” Daruna said.

While Narcan is literally a life-saver, Daruna stressed that anyone who administers Narcan to an overdose victim should also immediately call 911.

That means both an ambulance and police officers are on the way. But, Daruna added, state law provides immunity from prosecution for both those who call and those who have overdosed. The exception, he said, is if it’s obvious there’s drug distribution going on.

The important thing, Harmon said, is being prepared.

“Any resources we can make available to the community needs to occur in advance of an overdose,” Harmon said.