‘Tis the season for giving in Eagle County ahead of Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 9

In 2024, Eagle County Gives Day raised $1.47 million for 55 local nonprofit groups. In 2025, 61 Eagle County nonprofits have come together to raise funds for Eagle County Gives Day.

Courtesy photo

With the start of giving season comes Colorado’s largest day of giving: Colorado Gives Day.

This year’s annual online donation day is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Eagle County Gives, a coalition of local nonprofits, was founded in 2010 to coordinate Colorado Gives Day donations among Eagle County nonprofits.

Jen Rogus, the program sustainability manager with Bright Future Foundation, spoke on behalf of Eagle County Gives to the Eagle County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. Rogus said this year, the Eagle County Gives collective includes 61 nonprofits “dedicated to strengthening the collaboration, fundraising capacity and awareness of the entire nonprofit sector here that enhances the quality of life in Eagle County and in collaboration with the Colorado Gives Day statewide initiative.”

“It is pretty amazing that we have a community so rich in nonprofit organizations that come together to leverage this day of giving,” said Michelle Hartel, the executive director of Mountain Youth. “We’re thrilled to get to do the work that we do to support the community here.”

In 2024, Colorado Gives Day raised $54.8 million statewide, including $1.47 million specifically for Eagle County nonprofits, from 4,645 individual donations.

“I think this is a wonderful opportunity to … really recognize the nonprofits that exist within our valley and how they do influence all of who we are and what we are able to do as a community,” said Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney.

Eagle County Gives Day raised $1.47 million in 2024. Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily archive

Sponsored by the Colorado Gives Foundation and First Bank, Colorado Gives Day amplifies all donations by connecting them with an incentive fund. All nonprofits receive a percentage of the incentive fund equal to the percentage that they raise for Colorado Gives Day. Last year, the incentive fund totaled over $1 million.

“This year is extra important. So many of our local nonprofits have relied on funding from grants over the years, and a lot of those are winding down or unavailable, and so local gifts are going to be huge in sustaining the work that’s going on across all of the subsectors of the nonprofits here,” Hartel said.

Ahead of Colorado Gives Day, Eagle County Gives is hosting a rally on Dec. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College. The free event includes dinner, entertainment and the opportunity to speak with local nonprofit leaders. You can register for the rally at EagleCountyGives.org .

While Colorado Gives Day is on Dec. 9, the donation period opened Nov. 1. Donations can be made at EagleCountyGives.org or EagleCountyColoradoGives.org . The website lists all the nonprofits in the county eligible to receive donations. The giving period runs through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.

“It’s a very easy website to navigate. You can search if you’re interested in reading, if you’re interested in small children, if you’re interested in horses or dogs or the outdoors, you can search that and all of the nonprofits will show up for you that do that,” McQueeney said. “Be inspired. Go and see who else you can contribute to, and have a lovely Colorado Gives Day, everybody.”