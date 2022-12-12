Eagle County Gives Day raises $1.5 million for local nonprofits￼

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, Eagle County Gives received just over 4,000 donations totaling $1.5 million for 67 local nonprofits.

Brian Maloney/Courtesy photo

Each year, Colorado Gives Day gives the community an opportunity to give back during the holiday season. This year, on the annual day of giving, over 100,000 donors donated around $53 million for 3,336 organizations in the state.

Locally, the 67 nonprofits that comprise the Eagle County Gives collective received just over $1.5 million in donations.

“Our community continues to show up in such a huge way, and this Colorado Gives Day was no exception,” said Brooke Skjonsby, the president of the Eagle County Gives coalition and executive director of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund. “We acknowledge the 2,087 donors who made 4,359 donations to our local nonprofits so that we in turn can continue to do the impactful work we do right here in the Vail Valley.”

Eagle County Gives is a local collaborative that was formed in 2010 to strengthen collaboration between nonprofits serving the community and increase the fundraising capacity for all that participate.

In the 12 years since its formation, the coalition has grown to include 67 organizations that serve various community needs.

The platform created by Eagle County Gives allows for greater awareness to the many nonprofits that comprise the coalition as well as creates year-round opportunities for professional development training, networking and sharing of resources and ideas.

And on Colorado Gives Day, the group offers a more prominent platform of awareness and fundraising capacity, particularly for the smaller and up-and-coming nonprofits. This year, 15 new organizations joined the coalition.

With the $1,504,288 donated on Colorado Gives Day this year, the coalition has raised around $10.5 million for Eagle County nonprofits since it started in 2010.

“The community response to and about Colorado Gives Day is phenomenal, and brings such focus to nonprofit work in general; it seems everyone you see on Colorado Gives Day is attuned to the campaign and the needs of our nonprofits,” said Shana Devins, the executive director of Mountain Valley Horse Rescue. “It is rejuvenating to all of us in the nonprofit community to be so front and center, if only for a day.”

This support has grown even more critical in recent, challenging years, allowing the nonprofit that Devins runs to not only maintain its current work but also expand its work in the coming years.

“Colorado Gives funds are critical to our organization, especially during these times of continued (and seemingly deepening) uncertainty,” she said. “The boost to year-end fundraising allows us to plan and budget for the upcoming year, with a feeling of having received some direction from our community about where and how they most want us to help.”

Christine Holmberg, the executive director of Foresight Ski Guides, said that with many individuals “feeling the pinch right now,” there is an added gratitude to all who gave this year on Colorado Gives Day.

“Donations from private individuals are essential to any nonprofit organization. Grants and corporate sponsorships can come and go. Developing a strong individual donor base that is passionate about, and believes in, the mission of the organization can often be more reliable when it comes to financial support,” Holmberg said. “We know they have dozens of nonprofits to choose from. We are so grateful to all those who gave to Foresight this year.”

At this time of year, Holmberg said that the influx of funding right at the start of ski season helps support Foresight’s specific mission.

“Money raised on Colorado Gives Day helps support all aspects of our blind ski program,” she added. “It’s looking like it’ll be a busy ski season, so every dollar helps cover the costs of skiing and snowboarding for our blind and low-vision program participants.”

While a day of giving is incredibly valuable and provides critical financial boosts to the participating nonprofits, the opportunities to give back exist all year long. The 67 organizations that are part of Eagle County Gives all accept donations throughout the year, but also have hands-on opportunities to volunteer and support their missions.