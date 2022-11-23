Eagle County Gives rally for 60 nonprofits set for Nov. 29 at 4 Eagle Ranch

Each year, over 60 nonprofit organizations in the Eagle River Valley come together in collaboration for Colorado Gives Day through the community organization, Eagle County Gives.

Founded in 2010, Eagle County Gives is a coalition of over 60 Vail Valley nonprofits dedicated to strengthening the collaboration, fundraising capacity, and awareness of the nonprofit sector that enhances the quality of life in Eagle County. Together, we strive to increase the awareness of our collective impact and have banded together to increase total local donations on Colorado Gives Day and year-round.

Eagle County Gives is partnering with 4 Eagle Ranch to host a one-of-a-kind rally event on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 5-7 p.m. All Eagle County residents and visitors are invited to join local nonprofits, leaders, and community members for an evening of food and fun at 4 Eagle Ranch located just 3 miles up CO-131 in Wolcott.

At the event, attendees will have the opportunity to hear more about the collaborative and how to get involved with the vast diversity of nonprofits in Eagle County while enjoying drinks, food, live music, and more in a beautiful mountain valley setting. Live music will be provided by members of the local band Evolution and remarks from local leaders including Vail Valley Partnership President Chris Romer and Eagle County commissioners.

“In anticipation of Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 6, we invite the community to gather the week before — on Giving Tuesday — to celebrate our local nonprofits that provide wrap-around services and programs to those in the Vail Valley who need them most,” states Brooke Skjonsby, Eagle County Gives President and Vail Valley Charitable Fund Executive Director. “Our collaborative meets nearly year-round in an effort to raise funds and awareness for the 60-plus nonprofits right here in Eagle County, and the Rally at 4 Eagle Ranch is an incredible way to celebrate those efforts.”

The event is generously sponsored by 4 Eagle Ranch and other sponsors, so it is free for all community members and their families, but online registration is required.

For more information on the event and to register, please visit EagleCountyColoradoGives.org/rally