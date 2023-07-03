Eagle County goes to Stage 1 fire restrictions due to July 4 red flag fire weather warning

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag fire weather warning for July 4 from noon to 9 p.m. Eagle County will move into Stage 1 fire restrictions for the duration of the warning.

The red flag warning has been issued below 7,500 feet in expectation of gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. This means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Local fire and law enforcement officials are urging residents to leave fireworks to professionals.

No personal fireworks of any kind are allowed under Stage 1 fire restrictions in Eagle County.

In addition, Stage One fire restrictions prohibit:

• Any fire not contained within a permanent fire pit, ring or grate. This applied to both public and private property.

• Fires contained within portable devices without shutoff valves including chimineas, grills and tiki torches on undeveloped property.

• Outdoor smoking in areas not cleared of combustible materials.

• No explosive targets or tracer ammunition — those are always prohibited on federal property.

• Using any internal or external combustion engine that lacks a spark-arresting device.

• Welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame in areas not cleared at least 10 feet in diameter. Fire extinguishers are also required.

For a full list of what is and isn’t allowed under fire restrictions, go to the ECEmergency web page.

Colorado law prohibits all personal fireworks that explode or leave the ground. Fireworks are always prohibited on Bureau of Land Management, National Forest and National Park Service lands.

Conditions can change at any time and officials are urging the public to recreate responsibly.

For more information about fire restrictions in Eagle County and to view an interactive map, go to ECEmergency.org under the “Eagle County Fire Restrictions Info” tab.