Eagle County, Habitat for Humanity finalize deal for $3.28M grant for 16-unit project in Eagle

A rendering shows the proposed site map for the 16 employee housing units Eagle County Schools and Habitat for Humanity will build in the form of eight duplexes. Eagle County has provided a $3.28 million grant to contribute to the project.

Four facts The project: Habitat for Humanity will build 16 units on 3rd Street in Eagle

Habitat for Humanity will build 16 units on 3rd Street in Eagle The partners: Habitat for Humanity, Eagle County Schools, the town of Eagle and Eagle County

Habitat for Humanity, Eagle County Schools, the town of Eagle and Eagle County All the units will be permanently deed-restricted

Eagle County Schools will reserve 12 units. The remaining units will be available to Habitat applicants.

Eagle County on Tuesday made another big contribution to workforce housing, this time on 3rd Street in Eagle, near the Eagle Valley Elementary and Eagle Valley Middle Schools.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners — sitting as the Eagle County Housing and Development Authority Board — and the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity have signed off on a $3.28 million grant agreement between the government and the nonprofit.

The county’s grant funding comes from the pool of money created in the early-2022 $50 million sale of the Lake Creek Village apartments in Edwards. The Eagle Town Council in November 2022 agreed to waive impact fees for the project. Eagle County Schools is contributing the 2-acre building parcel, and the project was aided by a $1.1 million state grant to help build infrastructure and pay fees.

The eight duplex units will be similar. Tori Franks, the county’s resiliency director, said all the units will be all-electric. Those units will also be set up to take advantage of net-zero technology — meaning the home will produce as much energy as it consumed. The units will be started at the Buena Vista facility of Fading West Development.

The way those units are built is evolving all the time. “It seems like every time we (visit), we’re seeing more efficiencies,” said John Welaj, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley.

Welaj added that the units aren’t necessarily less expensive than site-built homes. But those homes can be finished more quickly.

Habitat Director of Development Elyse Howard told the commissioners that Fading West is helping get “the most bang for our buck.”

While the homes will be similar, the pricing will be different. Employees of Eagle County Schools will be able to buy 12 of the 16 units at the site. Those employees who earn between 80 and 100% of the Area Median Income can buy a 3rd Street Home. Habitat applicants can earn between 35 and 80% of that income. As of 2021, the Area Median income for Eagle County was $89,910 for a three-person household and $99,900 for a four-person household.

All 16 units will be permanently deed-restricted.

Howard said the county grant, along with the “once in a generation” COVID-19 relief funding, really pushed the project, adding that all Habitat projects must be fully funded before construction can begin.

Construction is expected to begin this spring, with the first families moving in by March 31, 2024.

“We as a community are really fortunate to have Habitat here,” Commissioner Matt Scherr said, adding that the partnership will pay benefits beyond meeting the county’s housing goals.

Welaj was effusive in his praise for the county’s cooperation.

“Your staff has been amazing to work with,” Welaj said. “We’re thrilled … we can’t express our gratitude enough.”