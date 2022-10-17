Eagle County election ballots are in the mail

Drop boxes, including this one at the Eagle County administration building in Eagle, are the most popular way to return election ballots.

Ballots across Colorado were put in the mail Monday. You should have yours soon.

The post office in Glenwood Springs sent out roughly 32,500 ballots to registered voters in Eagle County. Those ballots can be returned almost as soon as they arrive, either by mail — you must pay for the postage — or by dropping the ballot at one of seven drop boxes scattered throughout the county. Those drop boxes are all available 24 hours per day, and all are under constant video surveillance.

If you don’t get a ballot If you don’t have a ballot in your mailbox by Oct. 24, call 970-328-8715 or email elections@eaglecounty.us .

You can also sign up to track your ballot at Eagle County BallotTrax site.

The biggest change in those drop box locations is the Avon branch of the Clerk and Recorder’s office at 100 West Beaver Creek Blvd., in the Lodge at Avon Center.

Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien said the drop box is now on the west side of the building due to construction on the east side.

O’Brien said that voter service centers, at which voters can do everything from registering to vote to casting a ballot in person, will open Oct. 24 at the county administration building in Eagle, Avon’s town hall, and the Clerk and Recorder’s office in El Jebel. A voter service center in Vail will open Nov. 3 at the Grand View Room atop the Lionshead parking structure.

O’Brien added voters need to be aware of some deadlines.

The main deadline

The biggest, of course, is that ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

To meet that deadline, don’t try to mail a ballot any later than Oct. 31. Halloween is also the last day to update voter registration for a mailed ballot. After that date, ballots can no longer be mailed. But registration questions can be handled at any of the county’s voter service centers, and voters can pick up ballots in person.

This year’s ballot features statewide races for governor, the U.S. Senate, secretary of state and state treasurer and attorney general.

Voters in Eagle will cast ballots for U.S. representatives in the 2nd and 3rd congressional districts. This year, though, only a small portion of the county is in the 3rd Congressional District.

County voters will also fill two open seats. For the Colorado House of Representatives District 26, Republican Savannah Wolfson and Democrat Meghan Lukens.

Some voters in the county will cast ballots in District 57, where incumbent Republican Perry Will faces a challenge from Democrat Elizabeth Velasco.

In a race for an open seat in the Colorado Senate, Democrat Dylan Roberts faces Republican Matt Solomon.

There are only two contested county offices this year.

Republican Brian Brandl is facing incumbent Democrat Jeanne McQueeney for the District 3 seat on the Eagle County Board of Commissioners. While commissioners represent specific districts, they’re elected by all county voters.

Unaffiliated candidate Paul Agneberg is challenging incumbent Republican James van Beek for Eagle County Sheriff.

The Eagle County assessor, treasurer, clerk and recorder, surveyor and coroner are all running unopposed for reelection.

Voters in Avon will choose four Town Council members from a field of five candidates.

Ballot questions

Voters also have decisions to make on several local and state ballot questions.

Among the state questions is one to raise income taxes on those making $300,000 or more per year to fund “healthy meals” for public school students. Proposition 122 asks voters to make “natural medicines” including psychedelic mushrooms available to treat behavioral health issues.

Proposition 123 asks for voter approval of a plan to fund affordable housing with 0.1% of existing state income tax revenue.

Propositions 124, 125 and 126 would alter state liquor laws regarding the number of licenses one company can hold, one allowing wine sales in grocery stores and one allowing third-party delivery of alcoholic beverages.

At the local level, county voters are being asked for a 0.5% sales tax increase to fund the creation of a regional transportation authority. Voters in Minturn, Red Cliff, Gypsum, Eagle, Avon and Vail are being asked separate questions to authorize forming that authority.

County officials are also asking voters to impose a 2% lodging tax. That tax would exclude Avon, Basalt, Eagle, Minturn, Red Cliff and Vail, which already have lodging taxes.

Voters in Eagle and Vail are being asked if the town governments shall keep revenue collected in excess of constitutional limits.

In Eagle, some of the excess revenue comes from the current lodging tax. Ballot issue 2E would appropriate half of that excess money for uses including the preservation of agricultural lands, the acquisition of open space and trails. The other half of the funds would be used for marketing the town.

Eagle and Vail are also asking voters to allow the town to keep all the revenue from the towns’ tobacco taxes.