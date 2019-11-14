Eagle County hires new transit department director

Eagle County has hired Tanya Allen as the new director of the ECO Transit agency. Allen joined the county Nov. 12.

Allen comes to the county from the city of Glenwood Springs, where she served three years as the transportation manager. Her responsibilities included long- and short-range planning related to the city’s transit, bike, and pedestrian systems among other duties. Prior to working in Glenwood, Allen had an 11-year career as a Foreign Service Officer for the U.S. Department of State, representing U.S. interests abroad and managing diverse teams of both U.S. and foreign staff.

In her new role, Allen will oversee the operation of the Eagle County Regional Transportation Authority and will be tasked with implementing ideas to improve transit service and multi-modal access for county residents and visitors. The authority collaborates with other transportation entities and organizations across the region and state.

“Tanya brings a passion for public transportation, with a view of transit as an enabler of opportunity and an environmentally sound investment,” Eagle County Manager Jeff Shroll said. “We are very excited to have her on board.”