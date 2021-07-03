Eagle County Historical Society reprints Brush Creek history book

Helen Dice’s memoir, “A Cup of Clear, Cold Water: Life on Brush Creek,” is available for purchase around the valley, with proceeds benefiting the Eagle County Historical Society.

Special to the Daily

Helen Dice was a ranch wife on Brush Creek during the Great Depression years with a talent for writing. In 1980, she published a memoir, “A Cup of Clear, Cold Water: Life on Brush Creek.”

Locally, the book has always been a best seller for the Eagle County Historical Society. The fourth printing of the memoir is now available for purchase. The book has a new cover and the same beloved stories.

“People love the book because it tells the story of a rural lifestyle that has now been replaced by a resort economy and tourism. Brush Creek will never be the same as it was when the Dice family lived there,” said Kathy Heicher, the president of the Eagle County Historical Society.

Dice’s book describes the hard work and difficult lessons of ranching on Brush Creek, but also shares the joy of living in a beautiful mountain ranching committee. She describes her constant battle against pack rats, the detailed work of the weekly “wash day,” and is not above sharing a little gossip about the neighbors.

Heicher notes that both long-time residents and newcomers will enjoy the book.

The $19.99 book may be purchased at EagleCountyHistoricalSociety.com , at the Eagle County Historical Society museum (open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday through Monday), Batson’s Corner in Eagle, and the Bookworm in Edwards. The Historical Society will also have a booth at the Second Friday Artwalk in Eagle. All proceeds benefit the Eagle County Historical Society.