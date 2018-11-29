Eagle County hosts final Aging Well Speaker Series event Dec. 6 in Edwards

EDWARDS — Eagle County Public Health, in partnership with the Vail Symposium, will host the fourth and final event of its quarterly Aging Well Speaker Series on Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel and Community Center, located at 32138 U.S. Highway 6 in Edwards. The event will feature a presentation and panel discussion focused on palliative care and medical aid in dying. Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 6 p.m.

Palliative care is patient/family-centered care intended to decrease pain and symptoms, ease suffering and increase survival for patients when offered early for people contending with serious illness. It is designed to address the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs to improve quality of life.

Similarly, legislation approved by voters in 2016 allows for access to medical aid in dying for terminally ill Colorado residents. Palliative care and medical aid in dying services are limited in rural communities, and the process for administering these services is not well known.

At the Dec. 6 Aging Well event, recognized health care experts will address the challenges in delivering palliative care and aid-in-dying medication in rural settings and answer questions, as well as proposing solutions such as increased support, education and telemedicine.

The cost of the event is $25. Tickets may be purchased at vailsymposium.org/events/ or by calling 970-476-0954. Contact Carly Rietmann at 970-328-8896 or carly.rietmann@eaglecounty.us for more information.