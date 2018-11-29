Eagle County hosts open house event for veterans on Dec. 8 at CMC in Edwards

EDWARDS — Eagle County Veteran Services, in partnership with VA Western Health Care, will host an informational open house from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Colorado Mountain College, located at 150 Miller Ranch Road in Edwards. All veterans and their families, as well as interested members of the public, are invited to attend.

The event will feature a presentation at 3 p.m. called "Rewiring the Brain" by special guest Patricia Alexander, Ph.D., which will discuss the impact of stress on the brain and on the body, along with options for recovery. Snacks will be available following the presentation.

From 1 to 3 and from 4 to 6 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to visit information booths and connect with benefits specialists and learn about support programs and social services, the women veterans program, suicide prevention and mental health options and other topics of interest. The new Mobile Medical Unit from VA Western Health Care will also be available for tours during the event.

For more information, contact Veteran Service Officer Pat Hammon at 970-328-9674 or pat.hammon@eaglecounty.us.