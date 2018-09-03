Eagle County hosts ribbon cutting for siding project at Lake Creek Village in Edwards

EDWARDS — Eagle County will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, to celebrate the completion of a 34-building re-siding project at the Lake Creek Village Apartments. The ceremony will take place at Buildings 1 and 2 at 4923 Lake Creek Village Drive in Edwards with a reception and pizza to follow.

The project at Lake Creek started in August 2017. The yearlong effort replaced 1,200 windows and 270 sliding glass doors, improved insulation and added new siding to 34 buildings.

"The Eagle County Housing & Development Authority would like to thank the residents for their patience and accommodating spirit throughout the past year, as well as RA Nelson, the general contractor for the project," said Kim Williams, Eagle County housing director. "We strive to make Lake Creek a better place to live for our residents."

The re-siding project improves the energy efficiency of all the buildings in the Lake Creek Village Apartments by reducing the overall costs associated with heating and cooling. The changes not only improve the comfort of residents but also reduce the overall expenses and carbon footprint of the 270 total units.

For more information, contact Williams at 970-328-8773 or kim.williams@eaglecounty.us.