Eagle County hosts third Aging Well Speaker Series event Sept. 12 in Edwards

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Public Health will host the third event of its quarterly Aging Well Speaker Series from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, in the lecture hall at the Colorado Mountain College campus in Edwards. The topic for this quarter's event is the physiology of aging.

The guest speaker for the event is Dr. Jeff Wallace, geriatrician, of the University of Colorado Medical School. Wallace will discuss the changes that take place in the various systems during the aging process, as well as appropriate care and questions patients should ask doctors as they age.

The event is free but capacity is limited. Contact Carly Rietmann at 970-328-8896 or carly.rietmann@eaglecounty.us for more information.