Eagle County housing efforts may benefit from a couple of state grant programs

From left to right, Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr, Eagle Mayor Scott Turnipseed, Haymeadow Project Manager Michael Hood and RA Nelson Project Manager Barry Monroe in April celebrate the groundbreaking for the Haymeadow housing project in Eagle. A state grant may help increase the number of deed-restricted homes in the 76-unit project.

Courtesy photo

By the numbers State funds via federal spending are: $2 million for a third apartment building on the Colorado Mountain College Edwards campus.

$2 million to help fund unit buydowns at the Haymeadow project in Eagle.

$2.5 million to help Eagle County’s revolving loan fund for homeowners to add accessory units.

$300 million: Estimated annual funding for statewide housing through the voter-approved

Proposition 123. State funds via federal spending are:

Local housing efforts are in line to receive some helpful assistance from state-distributed funds. But the need is far greater than available money.

Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs recently announced the latest round of funding from the Transformational Affordable Housing Grant program. Of the $160 million available from this round of funding, $10.5 million came to Colorado House District 26, which includes Eagle County.

In a release, Meghan Lukens, the Steamboat Springs Democrat who represents the district, wrote that the funding “is expected to create hundreds of affordable homes.”

While $10.5 million sounds like a good bit of money, it’s being spread across several projects in the district. Just one project, a third apartment building on the Colorado Mountain College Edwards campus, requested $10 million.

Eagle County Housing Director Kim Bell Williams noted that statewide requests totaled about $500 million for the $160 million available.

“It was the state’s goal to get as many units (as possible),” Bell Williams said. “They took all the big requests and spread them out.”

The Edwards apartment building grant was requested by Colorado Mountain College, but Eagle County is a partner in the project. And, Bell Williams said, that money is provisional, and can be declined, depending on the strings the state attaches to the money.

The question, though, is what those strings might be.

“We’ve been giving the state a lot of grief about that,” Bell Williams said.

Similarly, details about a grant for the Haymeadow project in Eagle haven’t yet been released by the state. If that pot of money comes to pass, Bell Williams said would be used to buy down the price on roughly five more of the 76 units at the project. The county has already subsidized 43 units to the tune of $6.8 million. The town of Eagle is also participating in the project.

The new funding, if it finally comes, will help income-qualified buyers to spend no more than 30% of their household income on house payments.

The state’s Affordable Housing Investment Fund, another grant fund, is providing $2.5 million for Eagle County’s program to help finance accessory dwelling units on existing homes. That program provides up to $100,000 to qualified homeowners to finish accessory units. The loans have no interest for the first 36 months. After that, the annual rate is just 2%.

Bell Williams said people renting those units have to income-qualify to be eligible. As of 2021, that figure was $91,338 for a four-person household.

The Eagle County Commissioners and Colorado Mountain College Board of Directors in November celebrate the start of a new joint rental housing project in Edwards. Carolyn Paletta/Daily archive photo

More state funding will be available in the coming years. State voters in 2022 passed Proposition 123. That proposition will set aside up to 0.1% of the state’s taxable income for housing. The proposition is expected to raise $290 million in the state’s 2023-24 fiscal year and about that much going forward.

That money is intended to go for rental projects, aid ownership affordability efforts and combat homelessness.

The state is still setting up the process for distributing that money. Bell Williams she expects the process to be difficult for many local agencies, particularly in mountain resorts.

“Hopefully they get it right the first time,” Bell Williams said, adding that she’s been invited by Polis to participate in a July 31 housing roundtable.

“Hopefully (Polis) will take our feedback,” Bell Williams said.