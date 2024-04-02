Eagle County is a star in NASA’s new moon mission

U.S. Army's High-Altitude Aviation Training Site in Gypsum is a critical training ground as NASA readies the human landing system component of Artemis mission

Eagle County, over the last few years, has seen regular rotations of NASA astronauts come through what the U.S. Department of Defense calls “America’s highest level of training” at the U.S. Army’s High-Altitude Aviation Training Site in Gypsum.

But that training program could soon ramp up even more as NASA aims to take its preparations to the next level in readying the human landing system component of the upcoming Artemis moon mission.

Doug Wheelock is in charge of building the training program. Wheelock was an experimental test pilot in the U.S. Army before he was selected to be a NASA astronaut in 1998. He flew in the space shuttle Discovery in 2007 and was later selected to be the commander of the International Space Station, spending six months aboard the ISS. Wheelock completed six spacewalks before being selected to chair the Artemis mission’s joint test panel for the human landing system.

NASA Joint Test Panel Chair Doug Wheelock shows his patch from shuttle mission STS-120, in which he was commander of the International Space Station. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The human landing system will serve an important role in the Artemis III mission, in which NASA says it will land its first astronauts in more than 50 years on the moon. In December 2022, the Artemis I mission was completed successfully, flying the unmanned spaceship Orion into a lunar orbit and coming within 80 miles of the surface of the moon before returning to Earth unscathed.

Artemis II will be the first crewed mission aboard Orion and is scheduled for the second half of 2025. And then Artemis III, set to take place a year after Artemis II, will be the mission in which the astronauts are set to land on the moon, and that’s when the human landing system will come into play.

NASA says it has selected SpaceX to provide the human landing system that will transport Artemis III astronauts from Orion in lunar orbit to the surface of the Moon and back again. For a later mission, Artemis V, NASA has selected the company Blue Origin to develop a human landing system.

In readying the human landing systems, Wheelock said it’s imperative that astronauts train out of the HAATS facility in Gypsum.

“These lander providers, they are not required to provide any training outside of virtual reality and fixed-based simulation,” Wheelock said. “But we know from Apollo and all of our previous programs you need motion-based simulation, you need in-flight training, and you need in-flight lunar simulation as well.”

NASA Astronauts brief with NASA Engineers, HAATS instructor pilots and lunar lander design engineers at the HAATS facility in Gypsum on March 21. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Wheelock read through the debriefing from Apollo 11 and said one part jumped out at him in learning about the challenges Neil Armstrong had with landing the craft on the surface of the moon.

“He said thank God we learned how to fly helicopters, because I had never landed a spacecraft vertically, but … there was a strange familiarity when I moved the controls, how the vehicle responded,” Wheelock said. “That’s all I needed to hear.”

Wheelock’s next stop was the HAATS training program in Gypsum.

From apprentice to mentor

Wheelock, despite his deep background in aviation, decided that he needed to go back to school, in a sense, and take the HAATS course himself as a student to see if it could help the astronauts he was assigned to train.

“Helicopters at high altitude are not real happy,” he said. “They can be sluggish, much like something in lunar space, because you have no air, and you have something like one-sixth gravity, so you move a control and it’s a very sluggish motion, it’s kind of sloppy and not real crisp and defined.”

In addition to the actual controls, “the visual illusions jumped out at me,” he added.

NASA astronauts are also going to have to prepare themselves for visual illusions. Wheelock uses a series of rhetorical questions to describe what visual illusions he expects the astronauts will encounter on the surface of the moon.

“Am I 1,000 feet off the surface, or am I 10 feet off the surface?” he asks. “Is that rock as big as a microwave, or a house?”

But in explaining this to his counterparts at NASA, Wheelock said he still had trouble convincing them that they couldn’t accomplish that type of training in a simulation. So he used a balance beam as an example.

“I said put a gymnast’s beam about 4 feet off the ground — if I asked you to walk across to the end and dismount, it’s a pretty easy task,” he said. “Now take that same balance beam and raise it up 100 feet off the ground and now do that very same task. It becomes completely different — but what has changed?”

The analogy went over well, and now nearly a dozen astronauts have been through the HAATS training program. Wheelock is now a senior mentor to those astronauts and is pushing for a deeper level of involvement.

“We’re going back in for a funding request for FY25 which starts October 1 for four dedicated (human landing system) courses, and I’m going to ask for two weeks each,” he said. “One dedicated class per quarter.”

‘Like in skiing’

Last month Deniz Burnham, one of NASA’s newest astronauts, went through the HAATS program.

“Our class was the 23rd group of astronauts, we were known as the flies,” she said. “We started January 10th, 2021. We had to make it through spacewalk training, Russian language, T-38s, ISS systems and robotics.”

Burnham graduated March 5, but she didn’t get much downtime before embarking on more training, this time at the HAATS program in Gypsum.

“I already have a helicopter license, a private pilot’s license that I got in Alaska for flying Robinsons, so that’s what made me eligible to come,” she said.

NASA Joint Test Panel Chair Doug Wheelock, left, with astronauts Deniz Burnham, center, and Jessica Meir at the HAATS facility in Gypsum on March 21. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Wheelock said in addition to Burnham learning from HAATS, he, in turn, gets to learn a bit from Burnham in how she reacts to the HAATS training.

“Deniz had like 200 hours in a helicopter, so we are just watching her to see what the learning curve looks like,” he said.

After watching Burnham take on the HAATS course, Wheelock said he will re-examine his training-needs analysis and see if there are certain skills on which they’ll need to spend more time in training.

“We’ve had the benefit of watching hot shot test pilots like F-35 test pilots come through, no helicopter time but 2,000 hours in an F-35 and watched them go through,” he said.

In addition, he has watched people like NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, who was also at HAATS recently.

“Jessica is a scientist, so it’s interesting to see what kinds of things she absorbs from the training, and how we can train to raise all the boats to the same level,” he said. “Because landing aircraft on the moon is not like flying an F-35, it’s not like flying a helicopter, but there are a list of skills that we can train that everyone can be trained to a minimum level so if you’re not the pilot, but something happens to the pilots, you have the basic skill to take control of that craft and land it safely on the mountain.”

NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir at the HAATS facility in Gypsum on March 21. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Before Meir arrived at HAATS she took a couple of days to downhill ski at Beaver Creek and cross-country ski at the Vail Golf Club.

Wheelock said like many other things in life, there are elements of skiing that apply to being a pilot.

“When you’re piloting anything, the three major inputs are visually, with your eyes, what’s coming in through your eyes; vestibular, your balance cues — I’m in a left turn, I’m in a right turn, I’m on a slope — that’s vestibular cueing, like in skiing; and proprioceptive, and you find this in skiing too, you ski by feeling the way your feet are moving, you know how to move the rest of your body because you’re feeling that sensation through the bottoms of your feet,” he said. “It’s the same thing with a pilot. When you’re flying, we call it seat of your pants, because you’re usually sitting down, you feel this cueing through the pressures on your body, you can see you’re descending, in a zero G or what have you.”

Wheelock said one of the tricky parts about being in space is that all three of those cues — visual, vestibular and proprioceptive — are in a state of confusion.

“So we have to train for that,” he said.

White room training

One situation in which the visual, vestibular and proprioceptive cues become especially confused is in what’s known as a “brownout.”

In landing a craft in a dry and dusty area, if enough debris is blown up around you, you’ll lose all sensation in a brownout, not being able to see and sense if you’re moving or not. Astronauts are especially susceptible to brownouts in landing on the moon, Armstrong said in his Apollo debriefings.

It’s another sensation skiers and snowboarders can relate to, only they would call it a whiteout, or being in the white room.

The vertigo that comes with being in the white room is something the astronauts landing on the moon will need to get used to, which is another reason why high-altitude mountain conditions can provide a useful training ground for NASA.

The light, low-moisture snow of Colorado, when churned up with a helicopter blade, will put the pilot in the white room in a hurry.

When Lieut. Col. Nicholas S. Tucker from HAATS learned that brownout training was on the menu, he knew just what to suggest.

“We said come in December, we’ll have plenty of snow,” Tucker said.

Wheelock, after one of those whiteout missions, was sold.

“I reported back and said we’ve got to incorporate HAATS,” he said.