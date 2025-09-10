Eagle County is accepting pro and con statements on the proposed lodging tax increase

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Pro and con statements for the proposed lodging tax increase ballot measure are due to the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder by Sept. 19.

Eagle County/Courtesy image

Eagle County is accepting pro and con statements on Ballot Issue 1A, which will appear on the Nov. 4 coordinated election ballot.

Ballot Issue 1A is a proposal to increase the county lodging tax from 2% to 4% on short-term lodging in unincorporated Eagle County and the town of Gypsum. Visitors who rent a room for fewer than 30 consecutive days in the unincorporated areas of Eagle County and Gypsum would pay the tax.

The proposed lodging tax increase would not apply to the towns of Avon, Basalt, Eagle, Minturn, Red Cliff or Vail, as the towns all have their own voter-approved lodging taxes.

Ninety percent of the estimated $4.5 million raised annually may be used for child care for the local workforce and public safety enhancements, and 10% would be allocated for tourism.

Per Colorado state law, comments received will be summarized for inclusion in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights ballot issue notice, which will be mailed to all registered voters. To be included in the summary, comments must address the specific ballot issue and include the submitter’s name, signature and the address where they are registered to vote. Only comments filed by persons eligible to vote on the issue are required to be summarized for the ballot issue notice.

The exact ballot language can be found at EagleCounty.us .

Pro and con statements can be delivered by hand to the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder at the Eagle County Building at 500 Broadway Street in Eagle or emailed to elections@eaglecounty.us . Statements must be received by noon on Sept. 19.