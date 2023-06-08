Eagle County is buying a storage space in Eagle for $2.6 million

The local Salvation Army's mobile canteen will have a new, indoor home at a building Eagle County is buying in Eagle.

Building from scratch these days can quickly get expensive. That’s why Eagle County will buy warehouse and office space in Eagle.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract to buy three units — more than 12,000 square feet — in the Brush Creek Industrial Center on Chambers Avenue. The purchase price is $2.6 million.

County facilities manager Jesse Meryhew told the commissioners that building the space from scratch would have cost between $5 million and $6 million.

The building will be used primarily for storage, by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office for storage for emergency and special use vehicles. The open space department will have office space and equipment storage. The facilities department will have workshop space, as well as room for equipment and tool storage.

Meryhew said the space is, essentially, “a concrete box with a roof.” The space also has two loading docks.

The Sheriff’s Office space will be used for indoor parking for the local Salvation Army’s mobile canteen.

“We’re happy we can be part of providing a home for it,” County Manager Jeff Shroll said.

While the purchase is expected to close on June 30, Chief Financial Officer Jill Klosterman said the transaction was “somewhat complicated.” The space has been in receivership, and the purchase had to be approved by a judge.

“It (can be) eye-opening for the community that we have needs beyond housing,” Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney said. “This is a good opportunity.”