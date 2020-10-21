Eagle County is seeing a rush of people voting before Nov. 3

Eagle County voters are rushing to cast their ballots.

By the numbers 7,710: Votes received as of Oct. 19 at the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s office.

33,142: Active registered Eagle County voters as of Sept. 20.

3,023: Returned ballots from Democrats.

3,152: Returned ballots from unaffiliated voters.

1,446: Returned ballots from Republicans.

Early voting in Eagle County looks much as it does in all of Colorado: Voters are beating the Nov. 3 rush and getting their ballots into the mail or one of the county’s six 24-hour drop boxes.

As of Oct. 19, more than 7,700 ballots had been returned. More than 33,000 ballots were mailed Oct. 9.

So far, there seems to be more enthusiasm on the Democratic side, with more than twice as many Democrats as Republicans returning ballots.

All of that mirrors a statewide trend.

According to an Oct. 20 email from Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold, more than 641,000 ballots have been returned as of Oct. 18.

The partisan split on the state level shows Democrats accounting for 43.2% of returned ballots. Republican-registered voters account for 21.9% of returned ballots.

Unaffiliated voters in Eagle County and statewide make up a plurality of all voters. Those voters are also acting early to get their ballots in.

Statewide, unaffiliated voters account for 33.8% of all returned ballots. In Eagle County, 40.8% of all returned ballots have been from unaffiliated voters, the largest share of returned ballots.

Voters have until Oct. 26 to put their completed ballots in the mail. Postage is 70 cents for this year’s lengthy ballot, but the U.S. Postal Service will deliver ballots with insufficient postage. The county will cover those insufficient postage costs.

Ballots must be received no later than Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. If you want to submit a ballot past the mailing deadline you can either drop a ballot in one of the county’s drop boxes or vote in person at one of the county’s voting centers. Those centers can also help voters register or replace lost or damaged ballots.

A voting service center will open Oct. 30 in Vail in the Grand View Room atop the Lionshead parking structure. Ballots can be dropped in a box inside the room during business hours.

Voters can register up to and including Nov. 3.

Voters can sign up for alerts and track their ballots through BallotTrax at http://www.colorado.ballottrax.net. Voters can choose to receive text messages or emails alerting them when their ballot has been mailed, received, and accepted. Voters can also track their ballots through their voter registration at http://www.GoVoteColorado.gov by clicking on “Ballot Information” in their voter record.

While there’s a rush to vote early, results won’t be tabulated until after the polls close Nov. 3.

Ballots can be be processed as they’re received in county offices, but state law requires that those ballots can only be tabulated after 7 p.m. on Election Day. Results will be released on the Twitter feed of the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder.

