Eagle County issues online surveys seeking input on workforce housing needs

EAGLE COUNTY — The Eagle County Housing and Development Authority has launched two surveys as part of its Housing Demand Analysis study, currently underway. The surveys are available at bit.ly/eaglehousing for residents and bit.ly/eagleriver for employers. The resident survey is also available in Spanish at bit.ly/espanoleagle.

The authority is seeking input from both Eagle River Valley residents and business owners. Responses are strictly confidential, and those who complete the survey may choose to be entered into a drawing for one of 10 grocery gift cards worth $50.

"The last time we measured the locals housing market at this depth was 2007," said Kim Bell Williams, Eagle County housing director. "A lot has changed since then in real estate and financial markets, as well as with the local economy."

The Housing Demand Analysis surveys ask locals about their current housing and preferred housing, as well as trade-off scenarios, such as location for price, deed restriction for price, storage for size, etc. This information will help those in the housing industry understand the county's workforce housing needs and determine which housing projects to incentivize and invest in through partnerships.

"The Demand Analysis is focused on solutions. It will provide us an estimate of what housing types, sizes and price points the local market is seeking," Williams said.

The survey will close in late December, and the final report is due in early 2018. A housing needs assessment in the Roaring Fork Valley is planned for spring of next year.

Recommended Stories For You

Questions about the survey or the Housing Demand Analysis can be directed to Tori Franks at tori.franks@eaglecounty.us or at 970-328-8775.