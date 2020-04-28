Eagle County launches a COVID-19 toolkit for businesses

Eagle County is sharing a COVID-19 Business Toolkit to help local businesses navigate the transition to the Public Health Order that became effective April 27.

The toolkit was developed as a collaborative effort between the county, the Vail Valley Foundation, Vail Valley Partnership, and the Basalt Chamber of Commerce. It was designed to organize and consolidate guidance and resources available to businesses as they prepare to and begin to reopen.

“We are among the first to take careful steps forward,” states a letter to the business community from the Eagle County Commissioners included in the toolkit. “For this approach to work, we must all take each step together. We look forward to working with you throughout this process, applying your feedback in our own efforts, and supporting a healthy and robust road to recovery.”

Additional information and regular updates on the county’s response to COVID-19 are being shared at http://www.ECEmergency.org. The county’s forum for community discussions is at http://www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice. For more information, email covidquestions@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-9750.