Eagle County launches survey on broadband service in unincorporated areas

Eagle County is asking residents and businesses located in the unincorporated areas of the county to take a survey about the quality and availability of broadband service. These areas generally include EagleVail, Edwards, El Jebel, Dotsero, Wolcott, McCoy, State Bridge, Burns and Bond. The survey is available at http://www.eaglecounty.us/broadbandsurvey and will be live until Dec. 15.



“We are conducting this analysis of broadband service in the unincorporated parts of the county so we can better understand what type of service residents and businesses have, what they use it for, how fast it is, and how much they pay for it,” said Scott Lingle, IT director for Eagle County. “We’re hoping to get as many people as possible to take the survey so we get an accurate picture of what is available.”



There are two versions of the survey — one for residents and one for businesses — so if someone lives in an unincorporated area of the county and they own a business there, too, they should take both surveys. Each survey takes about 15 minutes to complete. For more information, contact Lingle at 970-328-3581.