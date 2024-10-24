Eagle County law enforcement officers will plunge into chilly Nottingham Lake on Saturday for Special Olympics

The Avon Police Department is hosting its annual Polar Plunge on Saturday, Sept. 26 to raise funds for the Special Olympics. Law enforcement officers and members of the public will dive into Nottingham Lake.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Avon police officers and other members of Eagle County law enforcement agencies, along with at least 42 members of the public, will run into Nottingham Lake on Saturday morning to raise funds for the Special Olympics.

Al Zepeda, an Avon police officer, has organized the Spooktacular Polar Plunge fundraiser for all nine years it has existed.

Zepeda said his favorite part of his work with the Special Olympics is “working with the intellectually disabled.” Every year, he attends the Summer Games in Grand Junction to present athletes with their medals.

“It just means a whole lot,” he said.

All Eagle County law enforcement agencies usually participate in the plunge, including Colorado State Patrol.

“Law enforcement agencies around the world have gotten together and are considered guardians of the flame of hope,” Zepeda said.

Many officers enter the water in uniform. Colorado State Patrol troopers stand out each year for their extreme commitment to the plunge.

“Usually, their sergeant leads them into the water, and they’ll dunk themselves about three or four times, and the sergeant will keep them at about neck high for 30 seconds and then tell them to stand,” Zepeda said. “It’s always fun to watch, but I don’t think I want to be a state trooper.”

Participants are asked to raise a minimum of $80. The funds go to supporting the more than 23,000 Special Olympics athletes in Colorado.

“Everything goes to their physical wellness, equipment, transportation and anything that we can do to help them be competitive in the games,” Zepeda said.

Avon police officer, Al Zepeda, leads the Avon Police Department out of the frigid waters of Nottingham Lake for the a February Polar Plunge in Avon. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

This year, Colorado law enforcement aims to raise $730,000 for the Special Olympics. There is just $15,000 left to raise by the end of the year. Zepeda estimated that Eagle County law enforcement has raised between $15,000 and $20,000 so far through Tip A Cop events and the Torch Run in May.

“I’d like people to know that inclusion is very important to the Special Olympics in general, and how we treat our intellectually disabled,” Zepeda said. “They are such an incredible group, they’ve been so involved in our community … talk to them, and you will find that they are an incredible group of people.”

13-degree water, 6 inches of ice

The polar plunge used to take place in February. To get into the water, officers had to cut through 6 inches of ice, Zepeda said. In its third year, Avon won an award for the coldest polar plunge water in the state — 13 degrees.

When Zepeda emerged from the water the first time he did the polar plunge, “everybody thought I was having a stroke because it was so cold,” he said.

Ultimately, the organizers decided to switch the polar plunge to October to draw more participants.

“As of today, the water temp is at 43 (degrees), so that’s a big plus,” Zepeda said.

Lindsay Hardy, Avon Town Council member, will be participating in this year’s polar plunge for the first time.

“I’m not a cold water gal, so I am hesitant,” Hardy said. “I’ve been too afraid to even look at the weather, but it would be kind of cool if it was snowing.”

Hardy has been trying to rally other Eagle County representatives to join her. She was able to convince Tim McMahon, also known as the Chicken Man, who plans to plunge in costume, she said.

“The Special Olympics promotes inclusion and community, challenges stigmas, and celebrates diversity. I’m doing it for all of these reasons, and to support Al Zepeda and our police department,” Hardy said.

Zepeda will be plunging again this year, as he does every year. Now that the water is a bit warmer, he said, it doesn’t scare him.

Interested? Just show up

On Saturday, registration will be open from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Harry A. Nottingham Park by the lake. The polar plunge will take place after a brief introduction at 11 a.m. The deadline for signing up for the polar plunge is at 10:30 a.m., and all those who wish to plunge will be asked to raise or donate $80.

Costumes are welcome — the event is deliberately scheduled close to Halloween. An award is offered for the best team costume, as well as for the team with the most funds raised and to the individual with the most funds raised.

Participants should bring a towel, a change of clothes and dry shoes. Those who plunge will be driven to the Avon Recreation Center, where they can take warm showers and change into dry clothes. The morning will wrap up with an “after-splash bash” at Bob’s Place.