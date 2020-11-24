Eagle County lists rules to ensure COVID-19 social gatherings compliance

As an extension of the new public health order and the move into the high-risk, orange level of the state’s COVID-19 dial, Eagle County Public Health and Environment has implemented an application process for all public and private events to ensure their compliance with precautions as required by the state’s event guidance.

Per the public health order, an event is defined as any gathering that exceeds 10 people and/or two households when not otherwise regulated as a specific sector or activity. Moving forward, anyone wishing to host either a public or private event must submit a formal request to the county public health office. Requests will be reviewed in a timely manner; current turnaround time is approximately one week. Applicants will either receive a letter of approval or a letter of denial pertaining to the event request.

Event venues, both public and private, are required to submit one application for all planned events occurring from now until Dec. 31. A property with multiple venues that plans to host events in each venue, will need to submit an application for each.

“Evaluating events for approval or denial on a case-by-case basis is certainly not a position we’d prefer to be in, but it will be an important tool to bring disease levels down,” said Morgan Hill, environmental health manager. “After multiple COVID-19 outbreaks associated with Halloween events, social gatherings and especially multi-family get-togethers and party atmospheres, continue to drive a significant amount of disease spread in our community. Any environment where multiple households spend time together without face coverings and maintaining a minimum of 6 feet distance between one another is at high risk for disease spread. If you are planning to hold an event in Eagle County, it must be done thoughtfully and in compliance with public health orders. Our county’s health, jobs, and schools depend on it.”

Additionally, the county’s public health department is continuing to work with local law enforcement to improve compliance at certain restaurants and bars. In general, officials have noted a high degree of cooperation from local businesses, but are prepared to crack down on repeat offenders and those who are failing to comply with public health orders. Members of the public should continue to report violations to non-emergency dispatch at 970-479-2201.

Officials stress that visitors to Eagle County are also expected to comply with all local health orders, including those related to events.

Updates on the county’s response to COVID-19 are being shared at http://www.eaglecountycovid.org.