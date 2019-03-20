Eagle County locals at Alpine Nationals: Negomir takes 4th in downhill

The big group of locals who represented Eagle County at the 2019 FIS Alpine Junior World Championships are gathered once again, this time on the national stage.

Avon resident Kyle Negomir was the top Vail ski racer on the day when the U.S. Alpine Championships kicked off on Tuesday in Sugarloaf, Maine, finishing in fourth.

A ski racer who has been more focused on the slower technical disciplines this year, (he won a slalom on the North America Cup last week), Negomir was quite pleased with the fourth place result.

“We have a good group of guys out here who are all pushing each other,” Negomir said on Tuesday.

Edwards local River Radamus, who also raced the downhill and took 12th, was quick to agree.

“Some of the good American downhillers like Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Thomas Biesemeyer, and Jared Goldberg came back, so it was cool to duke it out with those guys,” Radamus said.

Those three racers mentioned by Radamus were the top three on the day above Negomir.

“It was nice to have those guys to look up to and see what they were doing, how they go about things,” Negomir said. “I was able to ski how I wanted without a lot of mistakes, so it worked out.”

MUTUAL RESPECT

Negomir said the most enjoyable part of this season has been getting to spend time traveling and competing with Radamus and the other locals who made it to the 2019 FIS Alpine Junior World Championships.

“The group we brought over was absolutely fantastic this year,” Negomir said. “Our men’s team was the best in the world, and six of us were from the Vail Valley or had skied for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail at one point or another, so it was really neat getting to go over and represent your country with all of your best friends who you grew up racing with.”

Negomir is now in his final year as a junior racer, along with Radamus.

“I think it’s a really positive one to go out on,” Negomir said. “I think we’re starting to develop the culture.”

While Negomir said a highlight for him was watching Radamus win a pair of gold medals at Junior Worlds, Radamus said since then he’s been enjoying Negomir’s skiing more.

“Kyle has really turned it on, it’s been awesome to see him firing like that,” Radamus said.

The U.S. Alpine Championships continue on Wednesday with a combined, where Negomir is hopeful that he can put his recent top finishes in slalom and downhill together on the same day.

“That’s the hope,” Negomir said.