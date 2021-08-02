Eagle County man convicted on sexual assault charges after lengthy court battle

Editor’s Note: This story contains brief descriptions of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact that may be upsetting for some readers.

An Eagle County man was convicted Friday on six counts related to sexual assault charges brought against him back in 2019.

A jury found George Brown, age 32, guilty of sex assault, a class 4 felony, attempted sex assault and unlawful sexual contact – two counts on each charge for the two women that Brown assaulted while they were intoxicated back in February of 2019.

After a week-long trial last week, a 12-member jury found Brown not guilty on one charge of misdemeanor trespassing and guilty on the other six counts brought against him by the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Brown was one of seven people living in a house in EagleVail when he entered a woman’s separate room while she and a visiting female friend were intoxicated and sleeping in bed, got into the bed, and sexually assaulted the two women during the night, according to a police affidavit.

Brown entered a “not guilty” plea on all charges in October of 2019 and was originally set for an October 2020 trial, which was delayed as COVID-19-related precautions reduced the Eagle County Justice Center’s capacity to hosting one jury trial at a time, according to court records.

When Brown’s trial was delayed a second time due to COVID-19 restrictions, his defense attorney, James Fahrenholtz, filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Brown on the basis that his rights to a speedy trial had been violated.

This motion was denied by Eagle County District Court Judge Reed Owens in January of this year and Fahrenholtz appealed the decision with the Colorado Supreme Court this spring.

The Supreme Court issued a ruling on May 27, 2021 , dismissing Fahrenholtz’s motion and referring it back down to the Eagle County District Court.

Following Friday afternoon’s verdict, Brown was immediately detained and sent to the Eagle County Jail where he will await his sentencing on Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.

Resources

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, Bright Future Foundation offers comprehensive support and advocacy. Their 24/7 hotline can be reached at (970) 949-7086.

