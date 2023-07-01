Eagle County man facing 2-8 years for assaulting a police officer in Avon

Mark Stephen Goodban, 53, was found guilty of assaulting a peace officer in a jury trial June 22.

Eagle County resident Mark Goodban has been found guilty of second-degree assault of a peace officer, a felony, following an incident in which Goodban was taken into custody after a dispute with his neighbor.

Goodban, 53, was taken into custody by the Avon Police Department on June 19, 2022 after a neighbor accused him of banging on their adjoining walls and yelling racial slurs at him.

Avon Police Officer John Mackey, after arriving on scene, conferred with the on-call district attorney, who told Mackey that Goodban’s striking of the wall and yelling racial slurs constituted a violation of an existing protection order the neighbor had obtained against Goodban. Goodban was taken into custody without use of force, but later refused to move.

“Mr. Goodban was not walking on his own, so I proceeded to escort him by using a C-clamp hand position on the back of his arm,” Mackey wrote in the June 19, 2022 arrest report.

Goodban later “lunged with his forehead forward in a manner exacting to headbutting,” Mackey wrote. “Mr. Goodban then looked to me, lifted his left leg and struck me in the right leg, just below my knee. I felt immediate pain just below my knee on my right leg, which I reacted by using a single curse word.”

Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum’s office, in a release, said Goodban has an extensive criminal history and also has a separate case currently pending in Eagle County court.

Goodban faces 2-8 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for the assault on a peace officer, and was also found guilty of violation of a civil protection order, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a petty offense. Goodban is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13.