Eagle County merchant pass sales begin Nov. 8 in Vail

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Vail Resorts, Vail Valley Partnership and Vail Chamber & Business Association have announced details of the 2019-2020 Eagle County merchant pass program, which is again offering two pass options for qualifying local businesses.

“We are thrilled to once again offer the merchant pass for the 2019-2020 season, with expanded resort offerings that now include Crested Butte,” said Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Mountain, said in a press release. “We see this pass as a great community collaboration that fosters enhanced customer service to our guests, and allows our community members to gain access to our amazing portfolio of resorts.” –

The merchant pass program includes two options: the Epic Merchant Pass and the Epic Local Merchant Pass. Both passes have expanded access from the original merchant pass program and offer the local community the option to ski and snowboard outside of Colorado. These options offer the opportunity to choose between passes with varying access and pricing.

The 2019-2020 Epic Merchant Pass will be offered for $939, and the Epic Local Merchant Pass will be offered for $699. The price of the pass is subject to change with sufficient notice and available for purchase all season.

The merchant pass program provides a compelling hiring tool for local businesses due to the wide-ranging benefits for employees. Unlike any other pass products, the pass ownership resides with the business instead of an individual and features a one-time transfer for $110 to accommodate employee changes and does not have a purchase deadline. Unlike the Epic Pass, which is owned by the pass holder and cannot be revoked or transferred by an employer regardless of who paid for it, the passes available through the merchant program are owned by the “merchant” or business and in the event that an employee leaves, the pass will be deactivated by the business and may be transferred to another employee. Both merchant passes will be restricted Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 26-31, 2019, and Jan. 18 and Feb.15-16, 2020.

Both passes available through the merchant program provide a number of ancillary benefits to employees. Benefit offerings include access to Vail Resorts’ popular ski and snowboard application, EpicMix, six ski-with-a-friend tickets, summer lift access at Vail and Beaver Creek (excluding bike haul), Adventure Ridge discounts during the winter season, one free ski or snowboard group lesson at Vail or Beaver Creek, Nordic lesson discounts and more. Some restrictions apply for these benefits:

Unlimited with restrictions at Vail, Beaver Creek, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe and Whistler Blackcomb. There are no restrictions for Breckenridge, Keystone, Wilmot, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, Okemo, Mount Sunapee, Crested Butte, Stevens Pass, Mount Snow, Attitash, Wildcat, Crotched Mountain, Hunter Mountain, Liberty Mountain, Roundtop, Whitetail Resort, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Alpine Valley, Brandywine/Boston Mills, Hidden Valley, Mad River Mountain, Snow Creek and Paoli Peaks with 2 days of use at SnowBasin & Sun Valley ID. Holiday Restrictions will apply during Nov. 29-30, 2019, Dec. 26-31, 2019, Jan 18, 2020 and Feb. 15-16, 2020. Epic Local Merchant Pass: $699 – 10 days with restrictions at Vail, Beaver Creek, and Whistler Blackcomb. Unlimited with restrictions at Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, and Stowe. There are no restrictions for Breckenridge, Keystone, Wilmot, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, Okemo, Mount Sunapee, Crested Butte, Stevens Pass, Mount Snow, Attitash, Wildcat, Crotched Mountain, Hunter Mountain, Liberty Mountain, Roundtop, Whitetail Resort, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Alpine Valley, Brandywine/Boston Mills, Hidden Valley, Mad River Mountain, Snow Creek and Paoli Peaks with 2 days of use at SnowBasin & Sun Valley ID. Holiday Restrictions will apply during Nov. 29-30, 2019, Dec. 26-31, 2019, Jan 18, 2020 and Feb. 15-16, 2020.

Qualifying for the merchant pass

In order to be eligible for the merchant \pass program, businesses must first belong to the Vail Chamber & Business Association or Vail Valley Partnership. Second, businesses must participate in one of the qualifying events or programs offered by the Associations. More information regarding the programs offered can be found online at http://www.vail.com/vbcmerchantpass. Companies must remain in good standing with their Association.

To obtain a merchant pass, businesses must contact their qualified association to determine eligibility. All merchant pass information is distributed through the associations. Vail merchant pass sales will begin Nov. 8 at the Lionshead pass office in Vail and Nov. 9 at the Beaver Creek pass office. Vail Mountain is scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 15, and Beaver Creek Resort is scheduled to open Wednesday, Nov. 27.

For additional information about the 2019-2020 Vail Resorts Merchant Pass, call (970) SKI-3080 (754-3080), e-mail vbcmerchantpass@vailresorts.com, or visit http://www.vail.com/vbcmerchantpass. For the Vail Valley Partnership call (970) 477-4027 or e-mail anna@visitvailvalley.com, and for the Vail Chamber & Business Association call (970) 477-0075 or email info@vailchamber.org.