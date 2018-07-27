Eagle County motor vehicle offices will be closed, Aug. 1-5

EAGLE — Motor vehicle offices in Eagle County, and across the state, will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 1, to Sunday, Aug. 5, to allow for a conversion to a new statewide computer system.

During the closure, Eagle County residents can still renew their license plates online at mydmv.colorado.gov or use the Gov2Go app.

The Colorado Department of Revenue will shut down its 35-year-old legacy computer system for motor vehicle services on Aug. 1. It will migrate all vehicle title and registration data to a new computer system, known as DRIVES. This long-awaited system, which goes live Aug. 6, will provide a more modern, efficient and integrated interface for motor vehicle services statewide.

All Colorado residents are asked to plan ahead to anticipate this closure. Eagle County's motor vehicle team will not have access to view or update motor vehicle records during the closure.

Additional state services for motorists will also be unavailable during the conversion. Visit http://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dmv for more information.