Eagle County moves to yellow level COVID-19 restrictions Friday morning

Eagle County will move to the yellow level of the state’s COVID-19 dial effective at 6 a.m. Friday.

The change means there will be less restrictive regulations for indoor dining and events and requires updates to the local public health order.

State guidelines for the yellow level are available on the website for the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. Local officals also remind community members that while local public health agencies have the ability to add local restrictions, they do not have the discretion to be less restrictive than state orders.

The transition to yellow means indoor capacity at restaurants will increase from 25% capacity to 50% capacity, and 50% capacity will be allowed for spectators at sporting events.

While the move to yellow level has benefits to some business operations, public health officials continue to stress the ongoing need to take precautions to further decrease the spread of COVID-19, the county announcement said

“This is not the time to let our guard down,” said Heath Harmon, director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment. “We are moving to a less restrictive level on the state’s dial because of our good habits. We are also making excellent progress on getting vaccinations into the community. There’s a lot to be hopeful for right now, and we encourage everyone to keep up the good work.”

All community members are encouraged to read the state and local public health orders in their entirety.

Updates on the county’s response to COVID-19 are being shared at http://www.eaglecountycovid.org. The county’s forum for community discussions is at http://www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice.

While changes benefit restaurant seating, it does not change the personal gathering size limit, which is the same in yellow as it is in orange — up to 10 people from no more than two households.

Last call at restaurants will move from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. under the yellow, concerned, phase of the dial. Restrictions on offices are also easing, going from 25% to 50% of office capacity — with working from home still recommended.

Dial fast facts

Colorado’s dial framework has six color levels to provide guidance to counties.

Counties can move back and forth between levels, depending primarily on three metrics.

Levels are based on the number of new cases, the percent positivity of COVID-19 tests, and the impact on hospitals, as well as local considerations. As the dial moves left, toward Protect Our Neighbors, more people can participate in various activities.

This framework is designed to give communities a tool to make life in the pandemic more sustainable.