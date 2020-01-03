Eagle County municipal election petitions available Jan. 7, due Jan. 27

Voters in Eagle, Gypsum and Minturn will elect town council members this spring.

Daily file photo

EAGLE COUNTY — An April election day seems a long way off, but anyone interested in running for a seat on the Eagle Town Board, Gypsum Town Council or Minturn Town Council needs to start their campaign in the next couple of weeks.

Municipal elections in the three communities are planned Tuesday, April 7, but candidates can pick up nominating petitions beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7. Completed petitions are due Monday, Jan. 27.

Eagle Town Board

In Eagle, voters will elect a mayor and three Town Board members to four-year terms.

The Town Board seats are currently held by members Kevin Brubeck, Mikel “Pappy” Kerst and Paul Witt. Anne McKibbin is Eagle’s incumbent mayor. Town Board members receive monthly compensation of $250 and the mayor receives monthly compensation of $400.

Candidates can obtain official nomination petitions from Eagle Town Clerk Jenny Rakow. They must collect signatures from 10 registered voters and return the completed petition forms by 5 p.m. on Jan. 27.

For more information about mayor and Town Board responsibilities, visit townofeagle.org. For more information about the municipal election contact Rakow at 970-328-9623 or jenny.rakow@townofeagle.org.

Gypsum Town Council

In Gypsum, voters will elect three Town Council members to four-year terms.

The Town Council seats are currently held by Tom Edwards, Chris Huffman and Marisa Sato. Town council members receive monthly compensation of $300.

Candidates can obtain nomination petitions from Gypsum Town Clerk Danette Schlegel. They must collect signatures from 20 registered voters and return the completed petition forms by 5 p.m. on Jan. 27.

For more information about Town Council responsibilities visit townofgypsum.com. For more information about the municipal election, contact Schlegel at 970-524-1738 or danette@townofgypsum.com.

Minturn Town Council

In Minturn, voters will elect three Town Council members to four-year terms, one town council member to a two-year term and a mayor for a two-year term.

The Town Council seats are currently held by Terry Armistead, George Brodin, Eric Gotthelf and Chelsea Winters. John Widerman is Minturn’s incumbent mayor. Town council members receive monthly compensation of $200 and the mayor receives a monthly compensation of $400.

Candidates can obtain official nomination petitions from Minturn Town Clerk/Treasurer Jay Brunvand. They must collect signatures from 10 registered voters and return the completed petition forms by 5 p.m. on Jan. 27.

For more information about the responsibilities visit minturn.org. For more information about the municipal election, contact Brunvand at 970-827-5645 Ext.2 or treasurer@minturn.org