Eagle County nonprofits collect checks from 2019 community rummage sale

This week representatives from several nonprofits that received proceeds form the 2019 Rummage Sale of Eagle County gathered at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards to collect their checks.

Pam Boyd/pboyd@vaildaily.com

EDWARDS — Forty-three local nonprofit groups are a bit richer this week after the Rummage Sale of Eagle County handed out its 2019 proceeds checks.

During a celebration held Monday at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, Rebecca Kanaly of the United Way of Eagle River Valley thanked the community businesses and groups that supported the sale and the 154 volunteers who worked 3,341 hours to stage the event.

In total, the sale raised $34,000. That’s similar to how much the 2018 sale brought in, but Kanaly noted expenses were substantially higher this year.

“This year someone asked me if the United Way is willing to endure the time and effort it will take to get the rummage sale back to its former glory, prior to losing its location in Minturn,” Kanaly said. “Here is the answer — United Way of Eagle River Valley believes in the sale and the impact and is committed to the long-term success of the sale”

Then the organization made an announcement to prove the point. The United Way of Eagle River Valley contributed $13,000 to the event to cover the increased expenses. That meant the sale could distribute $22,000 to nonprofits — the same amount of money it handed out in 2018.

Kanaly noted there were 61 registered nonprofits for the sale. Some of the checks totaled in the thousands, others were less than $10 but 43 different organizations benefited from the event. The hourly rate for this year’s volunteer hours was $6.58.

Jerry Chicoine was recognized as the volunteer who contributed the most hours at the sale. “He started many months in advance by collecting electronics on his own and working on them at home. Also, he worked practically every single day of the rummage sale from collections to clean up,” Kanaly said.

She also singled out a number of exceptional volunteers including youth leader Phillip D’Andrea. “He set a high bar for youth volunteerism,” Kanaly said. “He has a positive attitude and is courteous, creative, capable, thoughtful and reliable. I’d like to replicate 100 more of him.”

She cited the efforts of an AmeriCorps team that was stationed in the valley and contributed many hours to organize the sale and the work of movers John Clouatre, Hector Landaverde and her husband, Nick Kanaly.

“Of all the rummage sale volunteers, only three show up every single day, ready to lift heavy objects,” Kanaly said. “The three of them probably lifted ever single item at the rummage sale and, without them, I could have been at a loss and the sale would have suffered.”

In closing, she praised the people in charge at the rummage sale’s supporting organization.

“Above all, this wouldn’t be possible without the board of directors of United Way of Eagle River Valley who boldly embraced the longtime ‘jewel of the valley.’ They are Alan Himelfarb, Sara Amberg, Trevor Davis, Paul Court, Randy Simmonds and Melina Valsecia-Monreal.”