Eagle County nonprofits rally Tuesday, Nov. 28 for Colorado Gives Day

EAGLE COUNTY — Members of more than 40 local nonprofit groups will rally at Colorado Mountain College at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 28, in support of the upcoming Colorado Gives Day online giving event on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Eagle County Commissioner Jeannie McQueeney and Susan Fairweather, of Kaiser Permanente, one of the key local promoters of the event, will kick off the rally.

Colorado Gives Day provides an easy opportunity for the public to support their favorite local nonprofits by making donations online. In 2016, the single-day event raised more than $1 million for Eagle County organizations. The group hopes to surpass that goal this year. The Community First Foundation and the FirstBank Incentive Fund boost every donation made through the program. Donations can be scheduled through the eaglecountygives.org website.

Local nonprofits will also be promoting the event with newspaper articles and advertisements, grocery store giveaways and with "honk and wave" activities at key intersections in every community in the valley on Dec. 5. Check the website to learn what local business are offering specials related to Colorado Gives Day.

"Local nonprofits promote quality of life in the valley by providing services that range from housing to health programs to cultural enrichment. Donations are essential to their existence, and Colorado Gives Day is an important event for most of these organizations," said Alan Himelfarb, spokesperson for Eagle County Gives.

Donors have the option of making their contributions on the official Dec. 5, or may schedule their donations in advance. More information can be found at eaglecogives.org.