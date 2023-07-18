Eagle County now has an original song to commemorate its 140th anniversary

Local musician Al Maul has written and recorded a song commemorating the 140th anniversary of Eagle County's creation.

Al Maul/Courtesy photo

All about Al For information about Al Maul and his coming performances, go to AlMaul.com.

The song “Eagle County” will be released July 24 on Spotify, and Maul will perform the song with a band July 28 at the Riverwalk in Edwards. The show is free and begins at 5:30 p.m.

The celebration of Eagle County’s 140th anniversary has an official song, “Eagle County,” penned and performed by local musician Al Maul .

Maul, a former wildland firefighter, bartender and construction worker, in the past couple of years has been able to take on music as his full-time job.

Claire Noble in the county’s communications department ran the song project. She asked for referrals from people associated with the Good Morning Vail TV show. Among those recommendations, Maul stood out as both a local resident and someone whose music best fit the vibe for which Noble was looking. Noble asked Maul if he could write and record a song for the anniversary. In the midst of a busy winter season, Maul wasn’t certain he could take on the task but gave it some thought.

Brainstorming some chords with Adam Tobin of The Runaway Grooms, Maul started working on more of the song.

But finding lyrics required research into the county’s history, and determining how to approach the song.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Maul, a Montana native, is a recent arrival to Eagle County. His songwriting focused on the paths that led so many others to the area: following a dream. Early prospectors, farmers and ranchers, and the 10th Mountain Division veterans who created so much of the modern ski industry provided plenty of creative inspiration.

Over the course of any number of his regular performances, Maul refined the song until it felt right.

“When I write songs, one of the ways I find out if they’re done is playing in public a lot,” Maul said. Those performances were mostly apres ski or happy hour sessions in which many patrons are paying more attention to their friends than the musician on stage.

The song was supposed to be just vocals and guitars, but Maul believed the song demanded more. So he booked studio time at Stout Studios in Fort Collins, and recruited a number of other musicians to provide parts including drums, guitar and backing vocals.

Miners at the Polar Star Mine, located above Fulford, pose near the boarding house on New York Mountain in this early 1900s photo. Eagle County Historical Society | Special to the Daily |

The result isn’t exactly country, nor is it rock. It’s more in the “Americana” style that combines elements of several musical genres.

Noble noted that she at first thought of reaching out to The Runaway Grooms to work on the song, but decided that group would probably be outside the modest budget.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

But as the song took shape, “We got most of the Grooms anyway,” Noble said.

Facing a tall task can make anyone nervous, but Maul is “really proud” of the way the song turned out.

Noble noted that Eagle County’s founding occurred in an era where events were commemorated with speeches, poems or songs. She noted that there’s a photo in the county archives of a mandolin class at Eagle County High School in about 1916.

The “Eagle County” song fits right in with that tradition, she said.

Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry’s Eagle County roots run deeper than almost anyone still in the valley. In a text message, Chandler-Henry wrote “It’s pretty exciting to have an Eagle County song!”