Eagle County now has an orthotics and prosthetics provider in Avon

Medequip Inc. recently announced the addition of Medequip Orthotics & Prosthetics to its Avon location, bringing the only full-time orthotic and prosthetic service to Eagle and Summit counties.

Medequip O&P is a local resource to physicians and their patients in need of custom and specialized orthotics and prosthetics.

“Adding Custom O&P to our Avon location provides a convenience for busy families and patients, eliminating the need to travel outside of the area for specialized services,” Medequip President Soren Lind said. “Medequip O&P serves both adult and pediatric patients, with products ranging from custom foot orthotics for ski, snow and athletic footwear, to specialized pediatric orthotics and prosthetics and lower extremity prosthetic devices.”

Medequip O&P is managed by Drew Meyer, MSPO, American Board Certified Prosthetist Orthotist.

“Drew is an ideal addition to our team. As an experienced Certified orthotics and prosthetics specialist, and a biomedical engineer, Drew delivers a level of expertise not previously available in the area,” Lind said. “Drew is committed to utilizing traditional methods as well as new technology and innovations to provide a positive patient experience and successful outcome.”

The newly expanded Medequip office in Avon includes private patient examination rooms, scanning and customization software for 3D printing technology, and gait analysis along with a comprehensive orthotics and prosthetics lab for onsite patient care and service. Medequip also offers a mobile service for patients with limited mobility. Medequip is located at 40928 U.S. Highway 6, Suite 2D, Avon. For more information, call 970-476-7701 or go to http://www.Medequiportho.com.