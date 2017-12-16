Eagle County offers ASIST, a free suicide intervention course, Jan. 11-12

EDWARDS — Eagle County Public Health & Environment, in partnership with Speak Up Reach Out, will host a two-day Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) course next month. The workshop will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, and Friday, Jan. 12, at the Colorado Mountain College Edwards campus, located at 150 Miller Ranch Road. Participants must attend both full days to receive certification.

ASIST teaches participants how to recognize when someone may have thoughts of suicide and how to work with him or her to create a plan that will support his or her immediate safety. Although ASIST is widely used by health-care providers, participants don't need any formal training to attend the workshop.

Over the course of the workshop, ASIST participants learn to:

• Understand the ways that personal and societal attitudes affect views on suicide and interventions.

• Provide guidance and suicide first aid to a person at risk in ways that meet their individual safety needs.

• Identify the key elements of an effective suicide safety plan and the actions required to implement it.

• Appreciate the value of improving and integrating suicide prevention resources in the community at large.

• Recognize other important aspects of suicide prevention including life-promotion and self-care.

The ASIST training is free; however, space is limited, so those interested are encouraged to register early. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided on both days. To RSVP for the ASIST training, visit goo.gl/FpMqEJ. For more information on the workshop, contact Sarah Kennedy at sarah.kennedy@eaglecounty.us.