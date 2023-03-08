Eagle County offers funding support for electric vehicle charging stations

Eagle County has a program that can help install electric vehicle chargers in multi-family neighborhoods.

Photo from Shutterstock

Access to charging infrastructure is a key barrier to electric vehicle adoption. Electric vehicle drivers with access to garage parking have the option to plug into a wall outlet or install a station to charge vehicles overnight. Multifamily buildings and neighborhoods without garages may not offer charging for electric vehicle drivers living in or near them.

The Colorado Energy Office provides charging infrastructure grants funding for multifamily neighborhoods through the Charge Ahead Colorado program, which reimburses 80 to 90 percent of the installed cost of charging stations, up to various maximums. The remaining costs can still be significant and must be borne by the building owner or homeowner association.

Eagle County is offering funding support in 2023 through the EV Accelerator program. Through this program, Eagle County will reimburse neighborhoods for charging station costs exceeding the Charge Ahead Colorado grant, up to a maximum of $5,000 for each dual port-charging station installed, not to exceed the cost of the project.

The goal of the EV Accelerator program is to benefit electric vehicle-driving residents living in Eagle County neighborhoods. Funding is limited, so projects will be funded at the discretion of Eagle County’s Resiliency Department. Grants will be given for EV charging in multifamily, garageless neighborhoods that are at least 75 percent resident-occupied, workforce, deed-restricted, and/or income-qualified (at or below 150 percent of area median income , which is $167,700 for a family of four). Plans for future-proofing, the possibility of public use, and grid capacity may also be taken into account.

Applicants must first secure project funding through the Colorado Energy Office’s Charge Ahead Colorado program. Applicants will then share Charge Ahead Colorado award notification with Eagle County’s Resiliency Department to hold funds for up to six months to allow for the completion of the project. Fund dispersal will occur upon proof of project completion.

In Eagle County, energy use from ground transportation accounts for 42 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. Reducing community-wide greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030 is a goal of Eagle County’s Climate Action Plan. Electrification of transportation is a leading strategy in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Fuel-shifting benefits consumers as well as communities. Eagle County aims to accelerate the transition through the Neighborhood EV Accelerator program. For more information, contact Martín Bonzi, the ReCharge Coach for Eagle County who works for Clean Energy Economy for the Region. For questions regarding the EV Accelerator Program, contact Kate Kirkman, Eagle County Climate Programs Coordinator, at kate.kirkman@eaglecounty.us or 970-328-8734.