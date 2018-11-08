Eagle County offers incentives for early child care professionals, recruitment

EAGLE COUNTY — The Eagle County Department of Human Services is now offering an Early Childhood Professional Recruitment and Sign-On Incentive program. Current employees of a licensed child care facility who recruit a new employee may be eligible to receive $750 as a recruitment incentive, payable after the new hire completes 30 days of employment. New employees may also be eligible to receive $500 after 30 days of employment at a licensed child care facility.

The Eagle County early childhood care system is currently experiencing high levels of turnover, especially at large child care centers, resulting in a lack of early childhood professionals, including teachers, assistant teachers and teacher aides. The purpose of this recruitment incentive and sign-on bonus program is to encourage individuals to join and continue within the early childhood profession.

Eligibility requirements, instructions and the program application can be found at goo.gl/jcJFUE. Contact Leigh Carlson-Hernandez at 970-328-2609 or leigh.carlson-hernandez@eaglecounty.us for more information.