Eagle County offers youth and adult Mental Health First Aid trainings

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Public Health & Environment will host youth and adult Mental Health First Aid trainings in December in partnership with Mind Springs Health.

The first course will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Colorado Mountain College Edwards campus and will provide training for parents and individuals who work with youth. The youth Mental Health First Aid course introduces common mental-health challenges, reviews typical adolescent development and teaches a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations.

The second course will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the Garden Level Classroom of the Eagle County Building at 500 Broadway in Eagle. This session will train participants on how to reach out and provide initial help for adults who may be developing a mental health or substance abuse problem or those who are experiencing a crisis. The adult Mental Health First Aid course is appropriate for anyone 18 and older.

Each of the eight-hour Mental Health First Aid courses teaches participants to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance-abuse disorders. Both courses are free to attend but are limited to the first 30 registrants per training. Lunch will be provided.

To RSVP, visit goo.gl/2zeVrN. Contact Sarah Kennedy at sarah.kennedy@eaglecounty.us for more information.