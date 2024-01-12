Eagle County offices closed for Martin Luther King Day

Eagle County offices, including the Avon and El Jebel satellite offices, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Emergency services are always available by calling 911.

For non-emergencies call Dispatch (Vail Public Safety Communications) at 970-479-2201.

The Road & Bridge Department will be on call at 970-479-2200 in cases of emergency.

ECO Transit bus routes will operate on their regular schedules.

The Eagle County Solid Waste and Recycling Department which includes the Landfill, Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and the MRF will remain open.