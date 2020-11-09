Eagle County offices will be closed for Veteran’s Day
Eagle County government offices, including the Avon and El Jebel satellite offices and landfill and related facilities, will be closed on Wednesday in observation of Veterans Day.
Emergency services are always available by calling 911. The Sheriff’s Office telephone number is 970-328-8500 for non-emergencies and the Road and Bridge Department will be on call at 970-479-2200 in cases of emergency.
The Eagle County landfill will open at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 12. All other county offices and facilities will resume regular hours on Thursday.
