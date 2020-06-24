Eagle County Open Space welcomes Rocky Mountain Youth Corps to Eagle County

Eagle County Open Space is welcoming a Rocky Mountain Youth Corps to the Brush Creek Valley Ranch and Open Space. Funded by a Great Outdoors Colorado grant received by Open Space in December 2019, two crews of Colorado youth, aged 14-16, will camp on the property and construct soft surface multi-use trails and wildlife-friendly fencing.

“We’re excited to welcome the next generation of Colorado stewards onto our protected lands to not only employ them for a couple weeks this summer, but also to introduce them to Western Colorado agriculture, sensitive wildlife populations, and recreational demands on public land,” said Katherine King, Director of Eagle County Open Space.

The Colorado Youth Corps Association announced that 200 Colorado young people will get jobs this summer working on critical outdoor recreation and land conservation projects throughout the state. These projects will enhance Colorado’s trails, parks, open spaces, and wildlife habitat in 14 counties throughout the state. Funds for this project were awarded by

GOCO, which receives a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds, to the Colorado Youth Corps Association for use by accredited youth corps.

The goal of the program is to employ youth and young adults throughout the state on critical outdoor recreation and land conservation projects in partnership with local governments and open space agencies. In June 2019, the GOCO Board announced that GOCO would invest $500,000 of funding in youth corps projects in 2020. GOCO has approved the disbursement

of $250,000 for local governments and $250,000 for open space organizations.

Originally purchased in 2017 by The Conservation Fund and conveyed to Eagle County, the 1,540-acre Brush Creek Valley Ranch is the culmination of a multi-decade conservation project with numerous supporters and project partners. A conservation easement was granted to the Eagle Valley Land Trust, ensuring that the property’s agricultural, recreational, natural resources and scenic attributes are forever conserved.

The transfer and permanent preservation of the ranch was the result of partnerships that spanned from local residents, the Town of Eagle, Eagle Ranch and the Eagle Valley Land Trust to The Conservation Fund and Great Outdoors Colorado.