Eagle County Paramedic Services seeks relief from Gallagher Amendment issues

An Eagle County Community Paramedic performs an at-home blood pressure check.

Eagle County Paramedic Services will be asking voters for permission to opt out of the Gallagher Amendment in the Nov. 5 election.

“The Gallagher Amendment has created revenue issues for us that we can no longer address by simply cutting expenses,” Christopher Montera, the CEO of Eagle County Paramedic Services, said in a news release. “We need some help from the voters.”

Projections are showing the county’s paramedic services will experience a $990,000 revenue shortfall in its $13 million budget by 2022 that may require the district to consider reducing services. In 2016, the voters approved the current mill levy, and this initiative would allow Eagle County Paramedic Services to keep that previously approved money.

Eagle County Paramedic Services operates five stations from Gypsum to Vail, and provides 911 response and interfacility transport 24/7, 365 days with up to 13 ambulances. Last year Eagle County Paramedic Services answered 5,200 calls from Vail Pass to Hanging Lake an increase of 10 percent from the previous year.

Eagle County Paramedic Services transports people having medical emergencies, provides community health services to underserved people in Eagle County and also conducts education and training programs.

Opting out the provisions of the Gallagher Amendment will provide the Eagle County Paramedic Services board of directors the ability to balance the budget and avoid service cutbacks.

Ballots will be mailed to you the week of October 15 and the election will conclude November 5. Registered voters and property owners within the Eagle County Paramedic Services district, covering Eagle County along the I-70 corridor to Hanging Lake and also including McCoy, Bond and the Burns area, are eligible to participate in the election.

For more information about the district or to watch an informational video about how the Gallagher Amendment affects rural tax-supported districts, visit eaglecountyparamedics.com or call 970-926-5270.